Ntoroko CAO charged with illegally hiring 500 civil servants

The Chief Magistrate of Fort Portal Kule Lubangula has charged the Chief Administrative Officer of Ntoroko District Anselm Kyaligonza with 10 counts of forgery and remanded him to Katojo Prisons in Fort Portal. This comes after Kyaligonza's arrest on 3rd June 2022 by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Uganda Police for irregularly recruiting and appointing over 500 Civil servants, in excess of the staff ceiling and wage bill without the approval of both the District and Public Service Commissions.