NSSF PROBE: Looking at the progress of investigation a week later

The chairperson of the select committee into the National Social Security Fund Mwine Mpaka, says they will need more time to come up with a thorough report on the fund. The investigation is looking to widen the scope of works than had been anticipated. The committee is taking time off to scrutinise documents tabled before them this week and hopes to interact with more people who have appeared before them and other stakeholders. NTV spoke to Mpaka Mwine.