NSSF PROBE: IGG says investigation will be completed in a month

The Inspectorate of Government plans to have its investigation into the former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund Richard Byarugaba disposed of within a month’s time. The Inspector General of Government Beti Olive Namisango Kamya says she has allocated two months for investigations into the alleged mismanagement of the Fund. In a related development, Richard Byarugaba, who was appearing before a select committee of parliament which is also probing the management of NSSF has wondered why he has not been called to interface with the IGG's investigators despite being the primary focus of their investigation.