NSSF PROBE: House starts hearings into corruption reports

The petitioner in the inquiry into NSSF's operations, Job Richard Matua has raised a red flag on what he calls the illegal existence of the NSSF board. Matua claims that two members of the Central Organisations of Free Trade Unions appointed themselves to the board without the approval of the union. Matua claims that Dr. Sam Lyomoki - COFTU Secretary General, and Peninah Tukamwesiga appointed themselves to the board. A select committee of parliament investigating NSSF started its inquiry with representatives of COFTU and the National Organisation of Trade Unions expected to give their side today.