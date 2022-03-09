NSSF MID-TERM ACCESS: Workers’ representatives disagree with regulations

The representatives of the workers’ unions have contested the approved regulations for mid-term access to savings under the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). They argue that the regulations only serve to lock out the majority of potential beneficiaries. The trade union leaders argue that the requirement for a member to have contributed consistently for 120 months as stipulated in the regulation contradicts the stipulated requirement for a person to have saved for a period of 10 years. They have written to the Attorney General and the minister of gender, labour and social development to have their dissatisfaction with the regulations addressed.