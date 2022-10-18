NSSF MD’S contract expires in November 2022, workers union worried

The National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) has raised concern over the delayed process to confirm the employment status of the Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund, Richard Byarugaba and other senior managers at the Fund. According to NOTU Chairman General Usher Wilson Owere, Byarugaba's contract expires in November 2022 and there is a need to either renew or terminate it ahead of time to avoid a leadership vacuum, that Owere says may be exploited by vultures to the detriment of workers.