NSSF does not posses its headquarters' land title - URBA CEO

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The National Social Security Fund does not possess the title for the land on which its headquarters, the Workers' House stands.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Authority, Martin Nsubuga told the select committee of Parliament probing NSSF that the land title is in the possession of ALCON, a firm with which the fund had a dispute with. The dispute was settled at the Supreme Court.

The same concern relates to then contentious procured land in Temangalo some of which lack land titles to date.

Nsubuga told the committee that the Fund is pushing to obtain a special land title for the land at the NSSF headquarters.

The revelation was made this morning during the interface between URBRA and the select committee of Parliament that was set up to inquire into the alleged mismanagement at the fund.

The committee commenced the inquiry this week and so far the board members of NSSF, current management and the 2 workers' unions have given their input into the inquiry.