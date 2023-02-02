NSSF does not have a land title for workers’ house

The members of the select committee of Parliament set up to inquire into the alleged mismanagement at NSSF have learned that NSSF is considering the possibility of processing a special title deed for the Workers' House. The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Retirement Benefits Authority, Martin Nsubuga told the committee that the title deed of the land on which the building was constructed was being held by ALCON, a firm that was contracted to build the Workers' House. The MPs are concerned that even if a special title is issued to the Fund it would be encumbered.