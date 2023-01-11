NSSF CASH: Minister Amongi defends Shs6bn request

The minister for Gender, Labour and social development Betty Amongi has said that six billion shillings' included in the fund's 2022/23 budget is for the promotion of accountability and mobilization of savings. According to the minister, there is a need for expansion of the coverage of the Fund from the current 1.3 million savers to 15 million by 2025 and she maintains that everything was done within the law. She spoke to the press in Kampala, also confirming that government intends to borrow from the Fund.