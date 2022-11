NRM’s Majamberere now scared for his life

The National Resistance Movement Party, which is the ruling party has several actors, operatives and employees. Some of them are out in the open while others operate overtly. One of these shadowy characters is Ivan Kamuntu Majambere, who was recently assaulted at the burial of Jacana Nadduli, a son of the former minister without portfolio, Al Hajji Abdul Nadduli. Majambere now claims his life is in danger.