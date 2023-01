NRM MP considers degazetting prisoner uniforms due to yellow colour

The Woman MP for Sembabule is urging the National Resistance Movement Leadership to support her in motion to degazette the yellow colour used by prisoners and make it the preserve of her party. She says that many people may associate the yellow colour with criminality. However, the prisons authority says that the yellow colour has been used by the institution since colonial times. We sought Mary Begumisa on the issue.