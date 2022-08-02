NRM dismisses allegations of electoral malpractice in Soroti by-election

The chairperson of the NRM electoral commission, Dr Fred Tanga Odoi says the recent Soroti by-election win has set a standard by which all other upcoming by-elections will be won. He adds that it proves that the NRM is well organized to defeat the opposition. Meeting the media today, Dr. Tanga Odoi refuted allegations of vote rigging and any malpractices asking complainants to go to court if they have proof. He used the same platform to announce preparations for the forthcoming by-elections.