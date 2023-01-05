NRM caucus leaders meet president Museveni to discuss the censure of Persis Namuganza

The Spokesperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, Brandon Kintu, says there will be an attempt to create harmony between the Executive and leadership of the Legislature on the censure of Persis Namuganza, the State Minister for Housing. The matter was discussed at a meeting between the NRM parliamentary caucus executive and President Yoweri Museveni who is the party chairman. Jackson Onyango reports that Kintu indicated that a decision on the matter could be left to the members of the parliamentary caucus.