NOTU’S CONCERNS: Owere accuses minister Amongi of taking Ugshs 6bn from NSSF

The Chairman General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions, Usher Wilson Owere, has called for an investigation into the conduct of Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, over a request of six billion shillings from the National Social Security fund. He says this is an illegality because the proper channels were sidelined and there are questions on accountability if indeed the money was received. The Gender Ministry has however revealed that the funds were sanctioned by the NSSF Board to popularise its functions, especially to the new members.