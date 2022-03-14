NOTU meeting with MPs over stringent NSSF requirements

The National Organization of Trade Union (NOTU) says its holding engagements with members of parliament and the attorney general to remove the regulations for the NSSF Amendment act which makes it hard for people to access their savings. According to NOTU Chair Usher Wilson Owere, individuals who were fighting the bill illegally made changes including one having to contribute for 120 months consistently before accessing the first disbursement of money at the age of 45