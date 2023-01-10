Nobert Mao calls for inclusive dialogue

Democratic party president Nobert Mao has called for a concerted effort to deal with the country's problems and foster a transition to a new administration, instead of expecting him to enable this process alone. Addressing the media at the party headquarters along Balintuma Rd Mao said no single party can solve the country's problems and foster a transition. As Benjamin Jumbe reports, Mao is convinced that while the country is pushing for change, the best way for a peaceful transition is through a negotiated settlement.