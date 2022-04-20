No transport fare increment has been endorsed - Ministry

The Ministry of Transport has clarified that the proposed increment of fares by taxi operators has not been endorsed and will have to wait until stakeholders meet over the matter. The leadership of the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation told NTV yesterday that the transport fare adjustments, which are expected to be effective starting next week, will be raised due to the high prices of fuel. According to the proposal, taxis plying shorter routes will charge between UGX 500 and UGX 1000 on top of the current fares while those plying longer distances will charge an additional fee of between UGX 3000 and UGX 5000.