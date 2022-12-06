No legal framework to enforce lifestyle audits - IGG

The inspectorate of government has lamented the lack of a legal framework in the implementation of a lifestyle audit created to fight corruption. According to the IGG Beti Kamya says unless the law is amended, prosecuting suspects is difficult as their arrest and prosecution are untenable in courts of law. This comes as Uganda prepares to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day under the theme: Citizens must own the war to eliminate corruption - It is their war.