NMG to host wheels of hope auto show

The first ever all-inclusive auto show is set for this Saturday at Kololo Independence Grounds. The two-day event is aimed at providing a one-stop marketplace for Uganda’s automotive ecosystem and offering much-needed professional advice on key areas like asset financing, insurance and taxation. Exhibitions will feature the latest and best products, concepts, innovations, and full product development cycle from the leading automotive industry players. Proceeds from the auto show will go towards Ngetta Babies Home, Lira and Wakitaka, Jinja.