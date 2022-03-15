NMG signs MOU with Entebbe municipality to host Kusi Ideas Festival

Nation Media Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Entebbe municipal council to host the KUSI IDEAS festival in Entebbe, Wakiso district. The three-day event, to be held between 8th and 10th December is expected to attract business leaders, policymakers, innovators, researchers and young entrepreneurs among others, to discuss problem-solving ideas and innovations. Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama says attendees will discuss long term plans on environmental conservation.