NMG launches 27th edition of seeds of gold farm clinics

The 27th seeds of gold farm clinic has been launched by Nation Media Group and its partners at NMG Head office in Namuwongo. The farm clinics provide participants with information through practical training to equip farmers with the necessary knowledge and support to run profitable agribusiness ventures within their respective regions. The farm clinic training will be carried out at various national agriculture research centres that include Kachwekano Kabale, Namulonge, Lira Kajjansi targeting diary, Irish, Goats, and potatoes among others.