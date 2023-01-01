Nine people dead during stampede at Freedom City party

The Police are investigating a stampede that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, resulting in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles. It is alleged that the incident occurred when the master of ceremonies encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of nine people and injuries to several others. Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire has more in this statement.