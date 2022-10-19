NGO UWEZO wants only six years for primary education cycle

An education research NGO, UWEZO has asked the government to consider reducing the primary school education cycle from seven to six years. According to UWEZO, experience from other countries suggests that six years are sufficient for a primary school pupil to get the relevant knowledge at that age. The UWEZO Executive Director, Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, noted that the move could free up more resources from parents for pre-primary education which is critical for child development. She made the proposal as the leader of an UWEZO team that appeared before the Education Policy Review Commission. Norbert Atukunda with more in the following report.