NFA up in arms with residents over forest encroachment

The Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime has pledged to provide security after a bitter row erupted between the National Forest Authority and locals in Ngogole Village in Kyangwali Sub-County. The two parties disagree over alleged encroachment on Bugoma Central Forest Reserve, who insist that they are in charge of the land. NFA accuses the locals of clearing part of the forest for cultivation, timber logging and charcoal burning, yet there are boundary marks separating the community land and the reserve.