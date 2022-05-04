New regulations for fuel station construction

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has launched new regulations to limit congestion of petrol stations across the country. The regulations unveiled by Minister Judith Nabakooba, criminalise the construction of fuel and service stations close to each other, near public facilities, residential areas and sensitive ecosystems. Failure to comply with this and other procedures outlined in the regulations will attract a fine or a jail sentence, or both. Already constructed stations will be audited and could be demolished if they did not go through the required approvals.