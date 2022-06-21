New poverty alleviation project aims to empower communities

Hunger Project Uganda has for the first time officially established its presence in Northern Uganda after launching the Oruka Epi-center building in Nwoya district, through building self-reliant communities, to end hunger and poverty. The epicenter is designed to contribute to reshaping of the area as the food basket, considering the poverty levels in Northern region which currently stands at 68 per cent, with Nwoya district being one of the most affected.