New law society executive faced with cuts in donor funding

At least 50 staff members of Uganda Law Society are to lose jobs with the Democratic Governance Facility's project which is winding up its operations in the country. The provision of free legal aid to thousands of needy people could also come to a halt provided the society does not get new support partners. Former president of the society, Pheona Wall Nabaasa said the challenge is an uphill task that the newly sworn-in leaders of the Uganda Law society have to confront.