NEW LAND FORCES CHIEF SPEAKS OUT : Lt Gen.Kayanja Muhanga ready, says ADF no longer a threat

Newly promoted Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga has described as timely his appointment as the Commander of the UPDF Land Forces. In a mini-reshuffle on 04th October 2022, President Yoweri Museveni promoted Muhanga from Maj. Gen. to Lt. Gen and appointed him the Commander of the Land Forces, replacing Muhoozi Kainerugaba who was promoted to Four-Star General. Until his latest appointment, Lt. Gen. Muhanga has been the commander of Operation Shujaa in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Gen. Muhanga told NTV that the operation is progressing well.