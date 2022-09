New judge takes over MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya trial

Two members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have asked the International Crimes Division Court to consolidate their murder case files in order to avoid a duplicity of charges. Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha who is handling the pre-trial in the High Court’s International Crimes Division ICD, reserved her ruling for next Wednesday. The MPs and six co-accused persons had appeared before the court on Tuesday.