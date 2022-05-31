New App to offer ways of dealing with rising fuel costs

With the prevailing high fuel prices, many are looking out for ways of reducing operational costs. Since the start of the year, fuel prices have consistently been rising from about 3500 shillings to the current 5600 shillings. The soaring prices have forced some into parking their cars while others are thinking of ways through which they can reduce costs. Now a new ride-sharing mobile application known as "FunaRide" is hoping to help car owners cut costs through sharing rides.