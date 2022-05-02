New 700M market to open in Mutukula

President Museveni has launched a 700 million US dollar Regional Market in Mutukula to be constructed in two years. At the launch in Kololo this afternoon, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Federation, Rebecca Kadaga said, the project was undertaken by her ministry along with ministries of trade, labour and Defence would create thousands of jobs. She said over 100 million shillings has already been released. The president signed the project master plan.