Netball federation accuses NCS of demanding for kickbacks

The Uganda Netball Federation management has accused the National Council of Sports of frustrating the national side through frequent demands for kickbacks. In particular, under fire is the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports Dr Patrick Ogwel, who they say in turn asks the federations to account for the full sum of the should-be-released allocation. The leadership of the federation told the ad-hoc committee of Parliament that their recent refusal to provide the kickback marked the beginning of the challenges they face.