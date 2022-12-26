Nearly 20 districts reporting mumps cases

Nearly 20 districts have registered an increase in cases of mumps, a viral illness that affects glands on the side of the face. This is according to a survey carried out by a group of doctors. Dr Richard Idro, an Assoc. Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health at Makerere University and a Consultant Pediatrician at Mulago hospital said the perception is that initial cases may have been between July and October 2022. Idro says the markedly increased in late October and by November and December, it had spread country-wide.