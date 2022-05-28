Ndejje University deploys solar energy to aid water access

Ndejje University is working with the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to install solar energy on boreholes in Luwero and Nakaseke districts. According to Ndejje University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the solar-powered boreholes will offer a long-term solution to water scarcity and provide water to thousands of people. The water is pumped from the ground, using electricity generated from solar panels, making it reliable, clean and sustainable. Prof Lugujjo made the revelation, at the celebration of Ndejje University’s 30 years since its inception, that the project is a give back to the community as part of its corporate social responsibility. In turn, the vice-chancellor appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Bombo – Ndejje road, which leads to the university, as it is in a very sorry state.