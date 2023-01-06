NDEJJE POLICE POST RAID: UPDF condemns actions of soldiers who released suspects

The UPDF has condemned the decision by two soldiers to stage an illegal roadblock in Kakola Ndejje village in Wakiso on Wednesday. Following their arrest by police several soldiers were rescued their colleagues from Mutungo police post. First division spokesperson Major Charles Kabona says investigations into the matter are underway and the five will be tried in the military court-martial for indiscipline or engaging in acts that compromise the public trust. However, it is not clear when the five will be tried in the military court-martial.