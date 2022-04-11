NDEEBA LAND DISPUTE: Court reverses previous ruling, case to be heard again

Principal Judge Flavian Zeija has set aside a court judgment that handed over the land on which St. Peters church Ndeeba was situated to businessman Dodoviko Mwanje in 2019. The demolition of the church in the wee hours of 10th August 2020 made headlines. The court case had started in 2008 before Justice John Keitirima and the ruling made 11 years later. Now Justice Zeija’s ruling states that the case be reinstated and heard on merit.