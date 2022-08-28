NDA ends one week operation in six Teso district

10 people suspected of selling illegal human, veterinary and herbal medicine have been arrested by National Drug Authority. In a week-long operation that the National Drug Authority carried out in Teso sub-region, officials arrested traders and hawkers in markets who were found selling drugs without the pre-requisite requirements and licenses. The officials noted that Teso region has one of the biggest hubs of drug hawking in makeshift markets in the country, which exposes the public there to health risks.