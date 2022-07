NDA destroys fake drugs captured in Kalungu, Lyantondde

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has destroyed over 4.8 tonnes of expired, falsified and counterfeit veterinary drugs and agrochemicals that were impounded two weeks ago in Lyantonde and Kalungu districts. During the operation, the National Drug Authority in collaboration with the Police, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, seven people were arrested in connection with counterfeiting veterinary drugs.