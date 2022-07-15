NDA arrests 6 over sale of fake livestock vaccines

The police are holding six traders following an operation by the National Drug Authority in the container village in Kampala. The suspects, derived from Njovu farm supply and Musajjawaza farm store were found selling counterfeit vaccines for the foot and mouth disease. The Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines are solely procured and imported by the government through the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, then freely distributed through district veterinary offices. The authority is now appealing to the public to always procure drugs from approved suppliers.