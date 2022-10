NCHE emphasizes importance of locally-based research

The National Council For Higher Education (NCHE) has emphasized the importance of locally based research at a higher level of learning to aid communities. NCHE Deputy ED Rev. canon DR Alex Mugisha Kagume said this will help give a community based approach and solutions to solving the country’s challenges. This was during at a NCHE and professors meeting at Nkumba University to review approaches to awarding PHD or Professor ranks.