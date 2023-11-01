Zaake and his lawyer failed to access office

The embattled parliamentary commissioner Francis Zaake has accused the Speaker of Parliament of abusing the law by keeping his office under lock and key. Zaake who found the office locked this morning says that the officers responsible for keeping the keys told him that these were no longer in their hands. He says it's contempt of court to be prohibited from accessing the office one month since the Constitutional Court ruled that he had wrongfully been removed from the job without necessary quorum. Weeks ago the Zombo woman MP who doubles as a parliamentary commissioner Esther Afoyochan stated that the commission had appealed against the decision of the Constitutional Court.