Yumbe residents want more classrooms as learners increase

Leaders in Yumbe district have called for more government support towards Mijale Primary School, which is short of facilities for its 2,000 learners. The school in Kerwa Sub County in Yumbe hosts both nationals and refugees, and is grappling with inadequate number of classrooms, furniture, Pit Latrines among others . The school has an enrollment of 2,112 learners both nationals and self settled refugees who are the majority. The district chairperson Abdul Mutwalib says due to the public outcry the school is hoping to get a new classroom block and pit latrines with help of the private sector.