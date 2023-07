Yumbe residents upset: 6 parishes left out in Parish Development Model

Yumbe District leaders have expressed concern over the failure of the Ministry of Finance to consider 6 Parishes in the Parish Development Model program. According to the Yumbe District Chairperson, Abdulmutwalib Asiku, they received a total of 19.6 billion shillings to run their revolving fund for 196 parishes out of the 202 parishes they have.