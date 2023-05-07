Yumbe own Council residents frustrated by poor roads impacting businesses

Yumbe Town Council residents have decried the poor state of roads in the area, saying this is affecting their businesses. The residents say they spend a lot of time travelling with their commodities to the markets due to the bad roads, while the commodities in their shops are destroyed due to the dust. But leaders in the town council have blamed this poor condition of roads on the very meager resources that they receive from the central government.