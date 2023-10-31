Youths in Hoima to boost tourism near Kabalega international airport

The youths in Hoima District intend to promote Community and Agri-Tourism to tap into tourists who will be using the Kabalega International Airport in Kabaale Sub County. They have already documented all the tourist attractions in their communities, and this type of tourism will be carried out at the parish level. Justus Mukiibi, the District Parish Entrepreneurs Learning Association (PELA) Chairperson for Hoima, says they are planning to start with 34 parishes, both in the city and the district. These revelations were made during a youth meeting organized by Gudie Leisure Farm held in Busanga Village, Buraru Sub-County, Hoima District