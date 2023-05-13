Youth turn to poetry to fight violence against women

A civil society organization, Public Health Ambassadors Uganda (PHAU) turns to poetry and storytelling competitions to raise awareness and amplify voices on gender equality. According to Joana Atukunda, the Project Officer, Public Health Ambassadors Uganda, the competitions, which are to be held annually, are intended to change the tide in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence. She says, through art, a number of people can be reached and the message of gender equality can be widely heard. At the grand finale at the National Theatre, Patience Laker emerged the winner.