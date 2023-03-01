Youth leaders oppose merging agencies

Youth leaders have reignited efforts to push back the government’s move to merge the youth secretariat with other structures in the parent ministry. They are opposing the agenda to see the National Youth Council secretariat merged with the National Women’s Council secretariat, National Children’s Authority, the Council for Older Persons and the Council for Persons with Disability, all under the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social development. Under their umbrella Multiparty Youth Forum, leaders from FDC, NRM, UPC, Justice Forum and DP are vowing to petition Parliament, Office of the Prime Minister and other stakeholders to reverse the move they say is likely to marginalise young people who constitute 77 per cent of Uganda’s population.