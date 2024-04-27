Young woman lives in fear of ex-boyfriend after alleged arson attack

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Peninah Nakaayi, a 20-year-old woman from Najjanankumbi, is living in fear following the release of her former boyfriend, Raymond Kizza Kibuuka, who is suspected of burning down their tenement room after their relationship ended last week.

Kibuuka was initially arrested after the incident but has since been released on police bond, prompting concerns from Nakaayi, who claims to have received threats from him since his release.

The incident unfolded after their romantic relationship ended, leading to Kibuuka allegedly setting fire to Nakaayi's room, destroying all her belongings. Distressed by the situation, Nakaayi, who had left her parents' home and secured a part-time job as a clerk, found herself homeless and relying on friends for shelter.

According to Nakaayi, the relationship soured due to Kibuuka's controlling behavior, particularly his scrutiny of her phone and unfounded suspicions. The situation escalated when Kibuuka discovered messages on her phone that he misinterpreted as evidence of another romantic involvement.

After the fire incident, Nakaayi reported Kibuuka to the police, resulting in his arrest on attempted arson charges. However, his subsequent release on police bond has left Nakaayi and her family distressed, especially as she claims to be receiving intimidating messages from him.

Efforts to reconcile the situation and seek compensation for Nakaayi's losses have been complicated by Kibuuka's release, leading to a tense situation for Nakaayi and her family as they seek justice and protection from further harm.