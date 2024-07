Yapi Mckenzie a Turkish company selected to do the work

Yapi Mckenzie, a Turkish Company has been selected to construct the much-awaited Standard Gauge Railway. The Standard Gauge Railway project was launched in 2013. This is according to state minister for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga who was delivering this week's Cabinet resolutions at the media centre. Kabyanga says efforts to compensate people who will be affected by the project are underway.