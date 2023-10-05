World Teachers’ Day: President Museveni to address salary disparities

President Yoweri Museveni has told Arts teachers not to stampede him with salary enhancement requests as their turn will come. Last year, the Central Government gave teachers of science subjects in secondary schools a 300% pay rise, which saw some of them paid up to four million shillings monthly. The President gave them hope that the matter for civil servants' salary enhancements would be handled one at ago but everyone would get it.